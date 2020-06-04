Swiss National Bank Has $2.54 Million Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLHR. Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

