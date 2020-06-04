Swiss National Bank Has $2.63 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 136,584 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.66. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

