Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,557 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 461,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,584,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.