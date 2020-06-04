Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $89.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.