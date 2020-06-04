Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 118,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

THR opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $469.60 million, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on THR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Press acquired 13,300 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

