Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of TOL opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

