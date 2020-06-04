Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

TBIO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In related news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $2,154,253.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Translate Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.