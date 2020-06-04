Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Translate Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 859.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $2,154,253.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

