Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $169.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $500,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $6,965,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,192 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,398. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $200.80 on Monday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $209.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

