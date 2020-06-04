United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $111.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.