Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $11.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.37.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.