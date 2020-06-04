Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Univest Financial worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,588,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $94,001. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Natalye Paquin bought 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,770 shares of company stock valued at $135,855. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $474.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

