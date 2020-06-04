Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 5,000 Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,778,000 after acquiring an additional 219,471 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,172,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after buying an additional 331,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

