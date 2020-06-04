Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $342,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terex by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 112,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,609 shares of company stock valued at $598,436 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. Terex’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

