Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $189,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,516 shares of company stock worth $4,994,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

