Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

