Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $350,000 Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kemper were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

