Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $386,000 Stake in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of REX American Resources worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 256.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 683.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 12.44. REX American Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

