Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $391,000 Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 21,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Herman Miller by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Herman Miller by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLHR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

