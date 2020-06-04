Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $415,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

