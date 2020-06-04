Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $450,000 Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NCR were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. CWM LLC raised its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

