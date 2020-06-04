Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.55.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

