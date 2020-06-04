Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $433,000 in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viad by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

VVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut their target price on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $306.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

