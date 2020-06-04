Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 101,600 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Securities downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

NYSE PBI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

