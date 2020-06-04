Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 2,000 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $86.68.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

