Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.14. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

