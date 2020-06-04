Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.