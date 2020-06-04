Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

