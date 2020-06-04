Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.36. Vislink Technologies shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,241,798 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

