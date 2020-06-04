Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 354,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $616.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

