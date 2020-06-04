Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 615.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 683,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 445,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,908,000.

HCC stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $733.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

