Waters (NYSE:WAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waters is benefiting from the solid momentum across biomedical research applications. Further, the company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Also, improving performance of the company in Europe is a tailwind. Further, the company remains optimistic regarding its strong growth initiatives and new product introductions that are likely to instill investor optimism. Moreover, its continued focus toward innovation remains a major positive. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. The company has withdrawn its full year guidance due to uncertainties related to it. Also, government policy changes in China remain concerns Further, sluggish small molecule market is a headwind.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.11.

NYSE WAT opened at $202.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.34. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Waters by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,085,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

