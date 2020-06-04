Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $225.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.39.

Shares of W opened at $181.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.35. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $197.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $172,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077,737 shares of company stock worth $34,402,016. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

