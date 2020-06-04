Wayne Yu Sells 1,085 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wayne Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.