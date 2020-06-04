Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Purchases 9 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,388.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,013.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

