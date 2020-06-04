Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to Equal Weight

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $323.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

