Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $21.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $22.18 on Monday. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 120.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.