Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $34,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WABC. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.