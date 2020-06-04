Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of Westlake Chemical worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Shares of WLK opened at $51.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

