WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of WEX worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

In other WEX news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,973 shares of company stock worth $1,481,878. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

