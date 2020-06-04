Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,243,177.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,495,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $1,909,694. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

