WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,618 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $302.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.46.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

