WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 15,770 Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Construction Partners worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. SunTx Capital Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,471,005.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 988,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $15,491,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,759 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $248,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $966.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

