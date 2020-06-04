WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 4,363 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap acquired 1,347,200 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $4,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a current ratio of 85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

