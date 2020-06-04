WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,314 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

