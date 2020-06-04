WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,642 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of HNI worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HNI by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on HNI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HNI opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

