WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.79% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,582,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 209,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 65.24 and a quick ratio of 65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.74. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 43.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%.

ANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

