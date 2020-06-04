WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $727,000 Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,889 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.30% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SONA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,312 shares of company stock valued at $108,528 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

