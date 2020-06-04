WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. UMB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.