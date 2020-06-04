WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $797,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.28% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.